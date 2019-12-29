e-Chat (ECHT) Market Capitalization Tops $3,772.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, e-Chat has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. e-Chat has a market cap of $3,772.00 and $9,907.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

