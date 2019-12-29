e-Chat (ECHT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $3,733.00 and approximately $9,759.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, e-Chat has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

ECHT is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.