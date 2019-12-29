e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $36.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00586113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009673 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,931,896 coins and its circulating supply is 17,109,505 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

