E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on EONGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oddo Securities upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

EONGY stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

