Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Eastern has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.