Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 53,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,494.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 457,263 shares of company stock worth $1,556,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE:KODK opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

