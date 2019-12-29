EBCoin Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $6,249.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

