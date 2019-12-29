eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 358.6% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $399,825.00 and $264.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00589962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009776 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC.

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

