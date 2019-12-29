EchoLink 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47,336.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $776,465.00 and $47,336.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.63 or 0.06003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

