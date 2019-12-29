Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Echostar alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Echostar by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,463 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Echostar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Echostar by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Echostar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Echostar by 1,583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echostar stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,800. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Echostar has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.