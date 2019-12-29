EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $626,661.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $626,661.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060239 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00085232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000834 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,399.21 or 0.99999823 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX, Bit-Z and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

