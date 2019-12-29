EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Cap of $17.19 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade, DDEX, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $592,721.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057591 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00085178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000930 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,403.94 or 1.00412356 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

