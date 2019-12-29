Edge Price Tops $0.0396 on Top Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Edge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, KuCoin and OKEx. Edge has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edge has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, FCoin, KuCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

