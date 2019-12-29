Edgeless Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,518.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $3,518.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Livecoin, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

