Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $30.46 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.