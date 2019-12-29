EDRCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. EDRCoin has a market cap of $50,082.00 and $72.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.