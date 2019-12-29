EDUCare 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.92 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. EDUCare has a market cap of $55.99 million and $2.92 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.