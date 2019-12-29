Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0037

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $930,135.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BitMart and Bitbns. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.