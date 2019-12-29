Eidoo 24-Hour Volume Tops $204,717.00 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002664 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Ethfinex. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $204,717.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,988 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

