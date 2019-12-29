Eidoo (EDO) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.24 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $10.24 million and $164,034.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and Ethfinex. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,987 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

