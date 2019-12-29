Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Tops $7.76 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $59,624.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00583546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009802 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 568.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,130,168 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

