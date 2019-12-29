Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $7.64 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. Einsteinium has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $56,114.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00587836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,131,222 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

