El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of EE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. 103,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 884,132 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,699,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,532,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

