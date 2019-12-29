Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elastic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -36.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $447,067.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $2,041,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 154,381 shares of company stock worth $11,670,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,832.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,804,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 189.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 204.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Elastic by 31,732.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after purchasing an additional 797,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $57,753,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

