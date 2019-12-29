Elastos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00019211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,271,239 coins and its circulating supply is 17,099,913 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

