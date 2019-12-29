Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $59.50.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

