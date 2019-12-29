Electra (ECA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $466.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,506,184,254 coins and its circulating supply is 28,639,027,701 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.