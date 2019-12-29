Electra Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Electra has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Electra has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $1,672.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,506,393,657 coins and its circulating supply is 28,639,237,104 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

