Electroneum Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptopia and CoinBene. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.00 million and approximately $116,592.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,939,794,333 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Kucoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

