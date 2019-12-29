Electroneum Trading Up 1.4% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and $107,411.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, CoinBene, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,939,160,665 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

