Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.43. 1,163,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,200. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.65.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $48,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,400 shares of company stock worth $6,335,605. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,257 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 99.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

