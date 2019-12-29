Elementeum (ELET) Price Tops $0.0099

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a market cap of $49,407.00 and $47.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,003,825 tokens. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

Elementeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

