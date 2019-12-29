Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:LLY opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,322,859 shares worth $157,006,991. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,947 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,050 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $101,403,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

