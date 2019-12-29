Ellaism (ELLA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $30,030.00 and $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

