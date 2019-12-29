ELTCOIN Price Up 24.2% This Week (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $11,834.00 and $879.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00189902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.01342691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00124359 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

