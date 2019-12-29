Elysian (ELY) 1-Day Volume Tops $688,631.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Elysian has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $67,308.00 and $688,631.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, IDEX, Liquid, BitForex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

