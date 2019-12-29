Elysium One Day Trading Volume Tops $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00589962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009722 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

