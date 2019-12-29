Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.02). Embraer reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

ERJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.37. 540,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Embraer has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 65,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

