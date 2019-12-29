Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 19.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 20.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

ERJ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 540,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,537. Embraer has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -64.57 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

