Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.81% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

NYSE EEX opened at $10.60 on Friday. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Emerald Expositions Events Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.