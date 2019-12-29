Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and xBTCe. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $9,244.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,959,060 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, xBTCe and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.