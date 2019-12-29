Emercoin Price Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $7,242.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,960,400 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, xBTCe, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

