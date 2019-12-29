Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $166,890.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,457 shares of company stock valued at $668,678. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at $19,579,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 238,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,938. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

