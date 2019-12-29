Emphy Trading 51.8% Lower Over Last Week (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 51.8% against the dollar. One Emphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a market capitalization of $33,219.00 and $151.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00587836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.