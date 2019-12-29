Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of ENTA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,648. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $106.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

