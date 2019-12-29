Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 13,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

