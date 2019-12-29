Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Bank of America raised Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.