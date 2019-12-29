Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 279,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.