Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EHC opened at $69.75 on Friday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

