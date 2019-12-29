EncryptoTel [WAVES] 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $197.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $134,229.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.01361618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.